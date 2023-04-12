72º

The Villages golf cart bridge over SR-44 closed for inspection after vehicle strike, sheriff’s office says

Closure will not affect SR-44 traffic

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Chitty Chatty Golf Cart Bridge, acquainted with drivers on State Road 44 as an iconic piece of signage for The Villages, is closed to all traffic until further notice following a vehicle strike, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

An alert posted Wednesday morning states the Florida Department of Transportation needs to inspect the bridge for any damage, adding SR-44 below it should not be affected by the effort.

No further details were immediately released, such as the nature or circumstances of the reported vehicle strike.

