62-year-old Villages woman runover, killed by own vehicle, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in Sumter County was runover and killed by her SUV after she exited the vehicle and failed to put it in park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 62-year-old woman from The Villages was backing her SUV out of a driveway on Fringe Tree Trail around 3:56 p.m. on Saturday when it crashed into another parked vehicle on the opposite side of the road near Knotty Pine Terrace.

According to a crash report, the woman then drove forward to her driveway to inspect the damage.

Troopers said as she exited the vehicle, she failed to put the SUV in park, and the vehicle rolled back and ran over her, killing her.

