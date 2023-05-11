Central Florida festival showcases Asian American culture with performances, live music and more

OCOEE, Fla. – Thousands of people are expected to be in Ocoee this weekend for the Asian Cultural Festival.

The festival, hosted by the Asian American Heritage Council of Central Florida, is bringing live music, dancing and more to Ocoee Lakeshore Center on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to event organizers, the festival will showcase “cultures and talent from Central Florida’s Asian American ethnic groups from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.”

Part of the festival lineup includes dragon and lion dances, Japanese drumming and Chinese Yo-Yo.

There will also be food and drinks to enjoy throughout the festival.

Admission and parking are free for guests.

Funds raised during the festival will benefit the Asian American Student Achiever Award Scholarship.

