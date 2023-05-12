Florida groups attack housing bill that preempts local ordinances

On Wednesday, Florida House Bill 1417 passed in the state’s House of Representatives. The legislation would prohibit local governments from overseeing landlord-tenant relationships.

State lawmakers said the legislation will ensure consistency across the state, which they claim is critical in creating an ideal marketplace for development and housing.

Sheena Rolle, Senior Director of Strategy at Florida Rising, said that would be a step backward for Orange County residents who fought for rent stabilization and protections.

The office of tenant services in Orange County just opened two months ago. If the bill is signed into law, that support could be banned.

“That didn’t come from the kindness of people’s hearts. That came from the work of democracy by people convincing their local officials that it mattered,” Rolle said.

Florida Rising and dozens of other organizations statewide stamped letters to Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto House Bill 1417 along with House Bill 133, once they land on his desk.

House Bill 133 would offer tenants the option to pay non-refundable fees in lieu of security deposits.

Housing advocates call this a predatory scheme that will function as a poor tax on working class Floridians.

“What it very much looks like is corporate greed. It looks like turning the state of Florida into a cash cow for corporations for corporate landlords,” Rolle said.

Orange County tenant Olivia Osborne said residents are cut out of important decisions.

“It makes me feel like we have no say. I have no say. Someone that has been voted into office is not working in the favor of the people,” Osborne said.

She believes local municipalities should be hands-on.

“I prefer locals having a say over state due to the fact that they are here. They are observing what’s going on in the neighborhoods in the communities in the cities,” Osborne said.

Housing advocates condemn elected leaders for promoting legislation that won’t allow residents to thrive in the place they live.

“Frankly, it’s mean-spirited. How dare you tell constituents they have no right to make laws for themselves and they have no right to form government that works for them,” Rolle said.

Residents are concerned bills like this fly under the radar way too often, especially because of all the controversial issues taking center stage.

Florida Rising members said they plan to educate people who have no idea how this bill and other legislation could affect them.