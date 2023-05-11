Cheer coach accused of flashing Florida girls now faces molestation charges in California

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former competitive cheerleading coach accused of exposing himself to three Daytona Beach girls last year is now facing additional charges of molestation in California, according to the district attorney’s office.

In a release, officials said 44-year-old Erick Kristianson, of Tennessee, was arrested last week in North Dakota on a warrant out of Orange County, California.

Kristianson is accused of molesting six girls, as young as 11 years old, while he was coaching at a competitive cheer club and Mission Viejo High School, the release shows.

In July 2022, Kristianson was arrested after three Daytona Beach girls — Kristianson’s students at a competitive cheer club — told officers he had contacted the trio via Facetime before masturbating on camera.

According to police, the three preteen girls also reported that Kristianson had performed similarly lewd behavior in front of them before that point.

After news of the arrest in the Daytona Beach case became public, a woman in California reported she had been molested by Kristianson beginning when she was 14 years old when he was her cheer coach, the release states.

The prosecutor’s office said Kristianson was accused of picking the girl up from school or taking her home from cheer practice forcing himself on her until she turned 16.

Kristianson is also accused of molesting five other girls he coached between 2002 and 2007, some of whom Kristianson would take to off-campus events and to his home, where he would force himself on them, officials added.

The girls in these cases ranged from 11-to-16 years old, the district attorney said.

Kristianson faces the following charges in the California cases:

Seven counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor under 14

Five counts of lewd acts upon a child age 14 or 15

Two felony counts of sexual penetration by foreign object of a minor under 18

One felony count of sexual penetration by a foreign object of a minor under 16

One felony count of oral copulation of a person under 16 years old

Kristianson is currently held in California without bail. If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 105 years to life, plus an additional five years and four months.

