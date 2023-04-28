Florida high school cheer coach stole team’s money, deputies say

BELLEVIEW, Fla. – Marion County sheriff’s deputies are working to locate a former volunteer high school cheerleading coach accused of stealing money from the team’s booster club.

Investigators said Richard Khris Tillman, 32, stole more than $6,000 from the Belleview High School cheerleading squad’s fund.

Tillman arranged for the cheerleaders to work concession stands at the University of Florida in order to earn a portion of the revenue, according to officials, who said he routed the money to his own bank account instead of the team’s.

Marion County Public Schools said Tillman was a volunteer coach who was in the process of becoming a paid coach at Belleview High.

School district officials said an accusation was lodged against Tillman and he was prohibited from being on campus or participating in cheerleading activities.

Tillman, who was not an official employee of MCPS, was relieved of his duties after law enforcement launched an investigation, school officials said.

