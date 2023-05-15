1 critically injured in Melbourne shooting

Domestic violence call becomes officer-involved shooting in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person was critically injured Saturday night in a shooting in Melbourne, according to police.

The shooting happened around 9:25 p.m. in the 900 block of Cedar Drive.

Police said officers were called to the area and found the victim, whose name and age has not been released.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Officers said the shooter took off in a white car before they arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call 321-608-6731 or Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

