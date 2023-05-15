Winter Springs Publix evacuated due to smoke, officials say

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A Publix in Winter Springs was evacuated on Sunday evening after smoke was seen coming from the men’s bathroom, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Fire officials said they are still investigating where the smoke originated from, but said it is most likely from the “air handler/hand dryer.”

The store, located in the Winter Springs Town Center at 1160 East State Road 434, suffered no real damage and units are in the process of clearing the store.

According to the Seminole County Fire Department, the cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

