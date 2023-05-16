FSU, LSU to play in ‘Camping World Kickoff’ in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – College football’s Camping World Kickoff will feature a game between FSU and LSU in Orlando, according to Florida Citrus Sports.

This year’s game will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3 at Camping World Stadium and will be broadcast on ABC.

The two colleges will return to the site of each school’s most recent game — postseason wins in the Cheez-It Bowl and Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, respectively.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our two most recent bowl champions back to town for this unique regular-season encore,” Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan said. “The atmosphere at Camping World Stadium is going to be absolutely electric, and we look forward to having the eyes of the college football world on Orlando this Labor Day weekend.”

According to a news release, the game will be broadcast on ABC, which is part of The Walt Disney Company.

ESPN, also owned by Disney, confirmed the game and broadcast details for the week-1 matchup on Tuesday during The Walt Disney Company’s Advertising Upfront in New York.

“College football is a huge part of our DNA and one of our top priorities year after year,” ESPN Chairman James Pitaro said. “Making sure that we have a compelling schedule is incredibly important to us. As we sit here today, I feel really good about what we’re looking at for the fall.”

Florida State enters the Camping World Kickoff with a 9-0-2 record in 11 previous contests in Orlando while LSU is 3-3 across six Orlando bowl appearances.

For ticket details and additional information regarding the 2023 Camping World Kickoff, please visit CampingWorldKickoff.com.

