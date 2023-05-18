After a while, crocodile: Rare reptile gets rescue in Satellite Beach

Pictures of the crocodile found in Satellite Beach Thursday.

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – Croc caught.

Trappers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission got called into a neighborhood after a resident saw an American crocodile in his driveway Thursday.

Satellite Beach police said the nine-foot crocodile was found along South Patrick Drive.

By the time police arrived, the reptile was taking refuge in a culvert drain pipe.

Trappers were able catch the croc, which was relocated.

Satellite Beach police said the crocodile had been seen in beachside areas before.

American crocodiles are a threatened species normally found in brackish or saltwater areas, though they occasionally show up in southeast Florida’s freshwater areas as well.

Crocodiles are an unusual sight as far north as Satellite Beach, but it has happened before. A croc was spotted in a canal in Satellite Beach in 2019.

