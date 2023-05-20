78º

2 cats rescued in Winter Springs garage fire

Fire happened along Gatehouse Drive, fire officials said

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Fire crews managed to rescue two cats during a garage fire in Winter Springs on Friday evening. (Seminole County Fire Department)

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Two cats were rescued during a garage fire in Winter Springs on Friday evening, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Fire officials announced that crews arrived at a home along Gatehouse Drive following reports about the fire.

Images show crews tackling the fire — and one firefighter carrying a cat away from the blaze.

According to the department, the fire was contained to the garage, and the Red Cross is helping the residents.

