2 cats rescued in Winter Springs garage fire

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Two cats were rescued during a garage fire in Winter Springs on Friday evening, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Fire officials announced that crews arrived at a home along Gatehouse Drive following reports about the fire.

Images show crews tackling the fire — and one firefighter carrying a cat away from the blaze.

Working garage fire on Gatehouse Drive in Winter Springs this evening. Two cats were rescued, there were no injuries. The fire was contained to the garage. @RedCrossCFL assisting residents. @WFTV @WESH @UnivisionOrl @news6wkmg @MyNews13 @fox35orlando @orlandosentinel pic.twitter.com/EdiTI74gsR — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) May 20, 2023

According to the department, the fire was contained to the garage, and the Red Cross is helping the residents.

