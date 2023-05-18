73º

Fire damages Squeeky’s Car Wash in Orlando

11 fire units called to Colonial Drive and John Young Parkway

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando car wash was badly damaged early Thursday in a fire, officials said.

The fire broke out around 1:20 a.m. at Squeeky’s Car Wash on Colonial Drive at John Young Parkway.

According to fire officials, a caller reported that the car wash was on fire.

When crews arrived, fire officials said 50% of the attic of one of the buildings was ablaze, as well as car wash machinery.

No injuries were reported.

News 6 asked if the fire was suspicious after seeing an arson and bomb investigators at the scene, but officials said the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Orlando fire officials said 11 units responded to the scene.

