77º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Cash reward for suspect info after man found murdered in Orlando

Calvin ‘Cojo’ Craig found shot, killed May 3

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Shooting, Fatal Shooting
Calvin 'Cojo' Craig, who was found shot and killed May 3 in Orlando (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Friday shared a Crimeline flyer offering cash for crucial tips in a man’s shooting death earlier this month.

Calvin “Cojo” Craig was found dead May 3 at 427 McFall Avenue, according to the flyer.

Describing Craig’s death as a murder, the flyer states information leading to an arrest “or substantial assistance pertaining to the crime” would make one eligible for an up-to $5,000 reward, even if anonymous.

Anyone with such information is urged to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

News 6 has reached out to the Orlando Police Department to learn more about the shooting.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email