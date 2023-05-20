Cash reward for suspect info after man found murdered in Orlando

Calvin 'Cojo' Craig, who was found shot and killed May 3 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Friday shared a Crimeline flyer offering cash for crucial tips in a man’s shooting death earlier this month.

Calvin “Cojo” Craig was found dead May 3 at 427 McFall Avenue, according to the flyer.

Describing Craig’s death as a murder, the flyer states information leading to an arrest “or substantial assistance pertaining to the crime” would make one eligible for an up-to $5,000 reward, even if anonymous.

Anyone with such information is urged to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

News 6 has reached out to the Orlando Police Department to learn more about the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this murder case, please call Crimeline at (407)423-8477. You can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000. pic.twitter.com/7zaeCCKAI3 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 19, 2023

