Magic co-founder talks push to bring MLB team to Orlando

Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams sat down with anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to talk about the push to bring baseball to Orlando and how a team could transform Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 40 years after Pat Williams launched an effort to bring an NBA franchise to Orlando, he’s hoping to repeat history with Major League Baseball.

Williams and his team, known as the Orlando Dreamers, recently released renderings of a proposed $1.7 billion stadium that’s slated to be located near SeaWorld’s Aquatica water park.

