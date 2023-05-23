17-year-old accused of attempted murder in Daytona Beach shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 17-year-old is facing attempted first-degree murder charges in connection with a shooting last week in Daytona Beach, police said.

Police said on Friday three people arrived at Halifax Health separately with gunshot wounds. Two men, ages 35 and 24, sustained several shots after they said someone came up to their vehicle along the 200 block of North Adams St. near Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and demanded they “give it up.”

According to police, one of the victims said they tried to take the firearm from the suspect and that’s when he fired the weapon.

Around the same time, police said Tyrone Gipson Jr., 17, arrived at Halifax Health with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and arm, after parking on the far northwestern side of the hospital.

Police said they checked Gipson’s vehicle and found blood on the driver’s side door and the rear passenger seats and a small handgun on one of the seats. According to officers, they also found a backpack with fresh blood and narcotics abandoned on hospital property.

Police said Gipson told them he had fired the gun during a fight and he was defending himself. Police added that Gipson was also with other individuals, though details about them were not released.

Gipson is currently being held in Volusia County jail without bond.

