Marion County deputies discuss child sex predator arrests

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday will announce arrests made during an undercover operation targeting child sex predators.

Sheriff’s officials will discuss the case at 11 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said there were multiple arrests but did not specify the exact number.

According to a news release, the accused child sex predators traveled to meet minors for sex.

