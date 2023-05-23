‘That’s all I needed to see:’ Florida man finds hissing iguana in toilet

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Imagine walking into your bathroom and finding a hissing iguana inside your toilet.

Well, that’s what happened to a man in South Florida.

John Riddle, of Hollywood, Florida, made the discovery on Friday when he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was open.

When he went to close the door, he saw the large iguana in the toilet.

“That’s when it turned around and opened its mouth, and that’s all I needed to see to, like, back off for a minute and figure out what was going on,” Riddle said.

Riddle said the iguana climbed out of the toilet about an hour later and ran into his pool before eventually running into the backyard.

