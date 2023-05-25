Father accused of killing daughter, 3 others, ‘acted in disbelief,’ video shows

The moment Brevard homicide agents notified Domenico Gigante about the death of his 15-year-old daughter, Kiara Terwilliger, the quadruple murder suspect acted in disbelief, according to a report released Thursday.

“Unfortunately, we found her deceased today,” video shows a homicide agent telling Gigante at his home in Rockledge with his roommate present back in March.

“Is this a joke?” Gigante responded.

The 36-year-old then asked whether his daughter was home at the time, or at school or her bus stop and whether her boyfriend was involved.



According to investigators, the real story was not only did Gigante shoot his daughter over their strained relationship, he also killed her mother, stepfather and grandmother when he broke into their Canaveral Groves home.

Gigante is accused of killing everyone in the house on Alan Shepard Avenue except for two children, ages 6 and 9, who were able to call someone else close to the family who then called 911.

The state attorney’s office also shared the 911 audio Thursday.



“The grandma, the mom, the dad and the sister are all dead and the boys are the only ones alive. There’s blood all over the place. I have no clue what happened,” the caller is heard telling the operator.

When homicide agents asked Gigante to come to a sheriff’s office precinct to talk with investigators, the father initially shut down.

“Not at this time, I need to process this,” he said. “This doesn’t even seem real.”

While surveillance and statements to his roommate ultimately led to Gigante’s arrest, the new report reads that he also called his roommate from jail and asked him to take the blame for the murders.

During another recorded call, investigators said Gigante stated he’s going to claim insanity.

Gigante has entered a plea of not guilty.

The state attorney’s office said it’s still too early to tell when trial could start, but the state is seeking the death penalty against Gigante.



