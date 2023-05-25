Statewide alert issued for missing Florida boy

Missing infant, Armoni Francis, was last seen with Kondwani Thomas on Wednesday night, JSO says.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A statewide missing child alert has been issued for an infant last seen in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that deputies are searching for Armoni Francis, who was reported missing around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The baby was last seen with Kondwani Thomas, 43. The two are not related, according to JSO.

Thomas was last seen leaving the house with the infant while carrying a blue and black diaper bag.

JSO said it is concerned for the safety of the child. JSO said Armoni is 6 weeks old. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said he is 4 weeks old.

Armoni was described as a 7-pound Black boy with black hair and brown eyes.

Thomas is a Black man, about 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Thomas or the baby is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.