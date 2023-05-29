84º

Man killed in shooting at Orange County apartment complex

Deputies found victim at the Sun Bay Apartments

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died on Monday afternoon following a shooting at an Orange County apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a release, deputies said they were called to the Sun Bay Apartments around 3 p.m. after receiving reports about the shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man in his 30s who had been shot, the release shows.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, deputies announced.

This is an ongoing case. No additional information has been provided at this time.

