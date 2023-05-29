Man killed in shooting at Orange County apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died on Monday afternoon following a shooting at an Orange County apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a release, deputies said they were called to the Sun Bay Apartments around 3 p.m. after receiving reports about the shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man in his 30s who had been shot, the release shows.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, deputies announced.

This is an ongoing case. No additional information has been provided at this time.

