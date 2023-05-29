PHOTOS: Tesla bursts into flames after slamming into Florida home

GROVELAND, Fla. – A Tesla caught fire after crashing into the porch of a home in Groveland, police said.

The fiery crash happened Friday in the Cypress Oaks neighborhood of Groveland.

Police said the car was speeding prior to the crash.

Neighbors said the Tesla crashed through two fences before ramming into the screened-in back porch of the house. The car then caught fire, photos show.

The home was evacuated while first responders put out the fire and kept it from spreading to the house.

The driver of the Tesla was taken to a hospital and later released, Groveland police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation.

