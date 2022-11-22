Groveland neighbors express concerns over speeding as drivers ignore stop sign

Neighbors in a Groveland community are expressing concerns after they said a stop sign in their neighborhood is being ignored.

GROVELAND, Fla. – Neighbors in a Groveland community are expressing concerns after they said a stop sign in their neighborhood is being ignored.

“Just not even being here that long, we’ve seen that everyone runs the stop sign all the time,” Elijah Rosales said.

[TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom | Decades in the making: Twin babies already 30 years old at birth. Here’s how | Become a News 6 Insider]

17-year-old Rosales said he and his family just moved to the Groveland neighborhood, but he now joins his neighbors in their concerns regarding a stop sign at Maravilha Way and Halsey Drive.

News 6 spoke to neighbors, who said they have been reporting constant speeding and drivers not stopping at the sign.

“It’s dangerous because kids, they come out and they play,” Rosales said.

Groveland police confirms they have started doing extra patrols to mitigate traffic in the area.

Rosales said traffic has calmed down slightly, but he explained that it hasn’t gone away due to the road being a way to get to South Lake High School from County Road 565-A.

“People are using this more as an in-between getting to where they need to go, and they don’t really have any concern for, like, how to get there and I guess just kind of neglecting the fact this is a community where kids do go around, and people are on walks,” Rosales said.

News 6 reached out to Groveland’s Transportation and Public Works department, which said city officials are looking to get results.

“We have been evaluating the effectiveness of the stop controls that have been installed this past year, along with the three speed tables that were installed on Silver Eagle Road by Lake County. We are always looking to improve safety in our neighborhoods. And, yes, there is of course an enforcement aspect to speeding motorists. Traffic calming is a major topic in Groveland,” the department said in a statement.

Rosales left this message for drivers.

“Just be aware, there are kids and people you can hurt. I mean, just overall, just be a responsible driver,” Rosales said.

Going forward, News 6 is set to speak with Groveland’s Transportation and Public Work’s department after the Thanksgiving holiday to see how they plan to address the issue.

In the meantime, county officials want to remind people to drive safe and follow the rules of the road.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: