3 shot at block party-type gathering in Orlando

Police investigate triple shooting on West Washington Street

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three adults were shot Monday night at a block party-type gathering in an Orlando parking lot, police said.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. along West Washington Street at Coburn Avenue, a few blocks east of John Young Parkway.

Orlando police said a group had gathered for a “small event” when shots were fired nearby.

Three people were struck and taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

No other details, including information about the shooter, have been released.

