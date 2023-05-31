Florida man points gun at woman, threatens to kill her after friend backs into wrong driveway

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Palm Coast man was arrested, accused of pointing a handgun at a woman’s head and threatening to kill her after her friend backed up into the man’s driveway, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy responded to the scene along Wood Ash Lane just before 2 p.m. on May 31, a charging affidavit states.

According to the victim’s statements, as well as what the reporting deputy claims to have seen on surveillance video, the victim approached 60-year-old Terry Vetsch’s home from across the street after seeing that her friend was being yelled at.

The victim’s friend had driven his Ford onto Vetsch’s driveway when a bang was heard on the rear window, caused by Vetsch’s hand striking it, deputies said. The man in the Ford remained there for the entirety of the incident, according to the affidavit.

As Vetsch yelled at the driver, the victim got closer to him, deputies said.

Now in the middle of the street, the two could be seen arguing on surveillance video before Vetsch turned to walk toward his property and the victim followed.

Before reaching the property line, Vetsch pulled a handgun from his pocket and pointed it at the woman’s head — “two inches away” at one point — threatening to kill her, deputies said.

In a later interview, Vetsch told investigators that he believed the man in the Ford was Vetsch’s neighbor, with whom Vetsch had “many incidents in the past,” the affidavit shows.

Vetsch faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. At his first appearance in court the next day, he was ordered to have no contact with the victim and was granted a $50,000 bond.

