Cocoa Beach city manager stays on following failed ‘no confidence’ vote

City Manager Robin Hayes received massive support during meeting

Troy Campbell, Reporter

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – An attempt to oust the city manager of Cocoa Beach failed on Thursday evening after a “no confidence” vote went 3-2.

The room was filled with city staff during the meeting, all of whom showed support for City Manager Robin Hayes.

Cocoa Beach City Commissioner Skip Williams initially called for the “no confidence” vote, leading to the crowd of about 200 people showing up to support Hayes.

Hayes was hired in 2022 after the previous city manager retired, and her past experience included serving as the city manager for Mount Dora.

The Cocoa Beach CFO, fire chief and deputy police chief all told the commission that Hayes is the change the city needs, and they felt as though she’s bullied on social media because of the ongoing investigation of Police Chief Scott Rosenfeld.

Rosenfeld has been on paid leave for several months after allegations of harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Cocoa Beach Mayor Ben Malik said it was “absurd” to question Hayes’ ability to do her job.

