Local News

Orlando emergency youth shelter set to shut down due to costs

Covenant House announced that it will continue outreach programs

Troy Campbell, Reporter

Covenant House Florida has been helping homeless children for decades

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Starting this month, Covenant House Florida — located in Orlando — said it will begin phasing out its emergency shelter.

The organization said it has been providing resources to housing insecure youth since 1995.

Covenant House said the closure is associated with the cost to operate the shelter.

In a statement, Covenant House said it “made the difficult decision to close its emergency residential shelter due to financial considerations, but will continue serving young people experiencing homelessness in Orlando and Central Florida by providing other critical outreach, workforce, and supportive housing services. The restructuring will allow CHF to effectively meet the evolving needs of the Central Florida community.”

State Rep. Anna Eskamani said housing insecurities have become a top issue for residents.

“Unfortunately, it’s become pretty common for youth to be homeless,” Eskamani said. “We can’t forget about our social safety nets. We can’t forget the house insecure, but if we can help them get back economic security, everyone benefits.”

Covenant House assured the organization will continue to offer other critical services for youth in central Florida.

