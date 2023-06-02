Orlando music producer, film director wins big at Vegas Movie Awards, nominated in other fests

Jonathan "Dakari" St. Aimee wins Best Director and Best Narrative Short Award at the Vegas Movie Awards.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando multi-platinum producer Jonathan “Dakari” St. Aimee, known for his work with iconic pop acts NSYNC, LFO and O-Town, has now embarked into the world of film, already winning prestigious awards at a Las Vegas-based film festival.

His short film “The Do Over” won awards for Best Director and Best Narrative Short in the Vegas Movie Awards, known as one of the most influential and best-reviewed film, festivals worldwide.

The captivating short tells the story of a mysterious man, portrayed by Anthony Montgomery who returns to a bar to reminisce about the dream girl, played by Ayla Polanco, he once lost. But he soon realizes the reality of it all was his worst nightmare.

St. Aimee, drawing upon his rich background and experiences, infused the award-winning short film with a unique blend of artistry and innovation.

Scene from "The Do Over" (Just Anotha Smash Entertainment, LLC.)

These elements came as no surprise to the many who have viewed St. Aimee’s visually stunning, high-production music videos, noting his illustrious directing track record. He’s now channeled his multifaceted skill set into crafting a mesmerizing narrative on the silver screen.

Winning the two awards is a major achievement at the Vegas Movie Awards, a member of the prestigious Film Festival Alliance. The entire team behind “The Do Over” now joins a VMA Alumni elite, composed of visionary talent from more than 80 countries as well as the Academy Awards, Emmys, Golden Globes, and BAFTA-winning artists such as Guy Nattiv, Olivia Colman, Marisa Tomei, William Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Ron Perlman, Vinnie Jones, Malcolm McDowell, Gary Dourdan, Danny Trejo, Franco Nero, Tom Sizemore, Eric Roberts, Helena Bonham-Carter and Gerald Depardieu, to name a few.

"The Do Over" wins big at Vegas Movie Awards also Official Selection at the Central Florida Film Festival and Nominee for the LA Indies. (Just Anotha Smash Entertainment, LLC.)

Jonathan “Dakari” St. Aimee’s released the following statement after this important achievement.

“Thank you Vegas Movie Awards! I am so very grateful and blessed to receive these prestigious achievements. I accept these awards on behalf of my wonderful cast and crew, thank you for giving your heart and soul to this project. To our Executive Producers, Johnny Wright, Nick Passalacqua and my loving wife, Gena St. Aimee, thank you for trusting me to execute our vision. Lastly, a special thank you to our wonderful lead and my long-time good friend, Anthony Montgomery. You are a true talent, true professional and a true, genuine soul. Again, thank you all.”

“The Do Over” is also a nominee for Best Short Narrative at the LA Indies and Official Selection for the Suspense/Thriller Short at the Central Florida Film Festival. The official winners for these festivals will be announced in the near future.

You can watch the trailer for “The Do Over” by clicking here.

