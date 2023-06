(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Human remains were found near Apopka, deputies say.

APOPKA, Fla. – Human remains were discovered Monday by Orange County sheriff’s deputies who were working an unrelated call, officials said.

The discovery was made around 10:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Hawthorne Avenue, east of South Apopka.

Details about the deceased person are unknown at this time, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.