8 men accused of exposure, offering sex to police at Rockledge children’s park

Rockledge police said officers have caught eight men so far this month either exposing themselves or offering sex to police in the parking lot, around the woods and in the bathroom at Dick Blake Park.

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – Families are on high alert after a series of indecent exposure arrests at a popular park for children.

“That’s pretty alarming, especially with this being mostly a kids park,” Bob Hennes said while eating lunch at the park.

Police said the investigation started with complaints of suspicious men in the park conducting lewd behavior in the middle of the afternoon and as children were playing on the soccer fields, the playground, and the skate park.

Police arrested the first four suspects on Thursday, June 1.

The other four were booked in the Brevard County Jail on Tuesday, though their mugshots still weren’t showing up in court records as of Wednesday.

The men’s ages range from 18 to 65, and they’re not just from Rockledge.

Police said one suspect lives in Cocoa, another is from Melbourne, another from Palm Bay, another from Indialantic, and one is from Texas.

Records show every one of them is now out on bond.

And with the possibility of making more arrests, police said they’re not commenting on the ongoing investigation while they’re actively working it.

“It would be nice to get some kind of notice — maybe in the front of the park — that there are ongoing investigations,” parent Jonna Myatt said.

News 6 also asked whether there are cameras at the park, but Brevard County’s communications director said the county can’t discuss security measures.

“You know, it may definitely have somebody think twice about it,” Hennes said about cameras being a deterrent. “I hope they take care of this investigation and maybe stop this from happening.”

Those accused in the arrests include the following:

Justin Champion

Collin Molsbee

Paul Smith

Francisco Tolvizco

Alonzo Lynch

Timothy Goody

Zaine Clark

Bobby Stacy

