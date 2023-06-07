73º

Polk County to host ‘Adoptapalooza,’ free pet adoptions

Event will be held Saturday, June 17

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

A file image of a dog. (Image by nancy sticke from Pixabay)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Animal Control announced it is hosting Adoptapalooza, a free pet adoption event.

According to a news release shared on social media, the event will be held Saturday, June 17, at the animal control office located at 7115 De Castro Road in Winter Haven from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Adoptions include a microchip ID, initial vaccinations, a county license and spay or neuter, officials said. There will also be low-cost vaccination clinic for dogs only.

The event will also feature food trucks and a crafters market, according to the release.

Learn more from Polk County Animal Crontrol.

