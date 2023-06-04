2 airlifted after mobile home fire in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were hospitalized after a mobile home caught fire overnight in Babson Park, trapping at least one of the victims, according to a Polk County spokesperson.

Polk County Fire Rescue was responding to a medical call at the mobile home which escalated into an urgent situation after crews were unable to use the front door, a news release states. Plywood and glass were removed from a side window, yet firefighters only encountered items stacked floor-to-ceiling inside; all the while, a victim’s head had emerged from a bathroom window for fresh air, according to the release.

Firefighters got a breathing mask on that victim and made a larger opening around the bathroom window, rescuing the trapped person within nine minutes of getting to the scene, the release states.

Crews then attacked the interior fire, noting its aggressiveness. Two victims total were airlifted to nearby trauma centers, the county confirmed.

No other information was shared.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of where this fire occurred and not necessarily its exact location.

