🐊'It’s not us:’ ‘Bad Boys 4′ was not filmed at Gatorland in Orlando

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: (L-R) Will Smith and Martin Lawrence attend the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys For Life" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bad news, bad news: While multiple publications have reported part the upcoming “Bad Boys 4″ was filmed at Gatorland in Orlando, the theme park’s President and CEO Mark McHugh says it was “a blunder from someone on the crew.”

Rumors about the “Bad Boys” Will Smith and Martin Lawrence filming the action series’ fourth installment at the Orlando Gatorland attraction swirled when Entertainment Tonight posted an article on June 7, claiming the pair was “reportedly” spotted in tactical gear filming a scene at the attraction.

A portion of the article appears in the screenshot below.

Entertainment Tonight article from June 7th regarding 'Bad Boys 4' filming (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DailyMail.com, as well as PopSugar, also posted articles claiming a scene from “Bad Boys 4″ was filmed at the Gatorland Amusement Park.

News 6 reached out to McHugh at Gatorland, who denied the claim in this email response:

“We would love to have been the site for them, but that was a blunder from someone on their crew. I think the location was in Georgia or South Carolina. We received a lot of attention for it, but it’s not us.”

Smith and Lawrence announced there would be a “Bad Boys 4″ in an Instagram video in January.

Will Smith announces fourth 'Bad Boys' movie

Bad Boys premiered in 1995, followed by “Bad Boys II” and “Bad Boys for Life.” The franchise grossing over $800 million in the box office.

Although we aren’t sure exactly where one of the action scenes was filmed, we’re all wondering and (some hoping) if Florida gators will make an appearance in the new movie.

Sony Pictures has not released when the fourth installment of the franchise will premiere.

