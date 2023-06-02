Report: Man jumps in alligator habitat at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. – A man jumped into Busch Garden’s alligator habitat to record a video, according to WFLA.

One person told WFLA the man was within 5 feet of an alligator.

The man was uninjured and jumped back over two fences that block visitors from the gators. There were also no animals injured in the incident.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Busch Gardens told WFLA the man violated park policy and there were signs indicating it is a restricted area.

Click here to read the full story.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: