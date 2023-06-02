84º

Report: Man jumps in alligator habitat at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Guests say man jumped in enclosure to record video

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

TAMPA, Fla. – A man jumped into Busch Garden’s alligator habitat to record a video, according to WFLA.

One person told WFLA the man was within 5 feet of an alligator.

The man was uninjured and jumped back over two fences that block visitors from the gators. There were also no animals injured in the incident.

Busch Gardens told WFLA the man violated park policy and there were signs indicating it is a restricted area.

