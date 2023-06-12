Rock Springs at Kelly Park reopens after alligator warning

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Rock Springs reopened Sunday in Orange County after being closed a couple days due to alligators.

Orange County Parks and Recreation announced the closure of the popular swimming area in Kelly Park in Apopka on Thursday.

Officials said the park reached full capacity when it reopened Sunday.

Mating season for alligators happens in May or June and nesting season comes in late June or early July, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. During this time of the year, Gatorland experts said Floridians might see alligators on the move and even in rare places.

Here are some tips Floridians should be aware of during this time:

Alligators can be very territorial, and many are on the move looking for mates.

When water levels are low, this also puts alligators on the move.

Use extra caution in the morning or evening hours in shallow water, as alligators may think the splashing is an animal at the water’s edge.

Stay away from alligators you see in the wild and do not feed them.

Remember, it is against the law in the State of Florida to feed or harass an alligator in the wild.

Report any alligator concerns by contacting the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

