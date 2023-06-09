Kelly Park’s Rock Springs closed due to gators. Here’s when it reopens

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Rock Springs, a popular spring run and swimming hole in Kelly Park, will remain closed into the weekend due to alligator activity, according to Orange County Parks and Recreation.

In an update Thursday, the county stated Kelly Park would stay open at full capacity, adding the closure of the springs was meant for the safety of guests.

The waterfront is set to reopen Sunday at the earliest, according to the county.

🛑 For the safety of our guests, @OrangeCoParksFL #KellyPark’s #RockSprings is closed through Saturday 6/10 due to alligator activity. The park remains open daily until capacity is reached. pic.twitter.com/rJXKRrPqZ5 — Orange County Parks and Recreation (@OrangeCoParksFL) June 8, 2023

Though the county has made no correlation of the alligator activity and alligator breeding season, it’s about that time regardless.

In nature, alligators begin courting each other in early April and mating happens in May or June, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Nesting season comes in late June or early July, with hatching set from mid-August to early September.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

News 6 spoke with Gatorland experts when last year’s alligator breeding season rolled around. According to them, alligators will be more prone to move among Florida’s many bodies of water, some of which have since been turned into attractions.

Here are some quick tips from Gatorland to stay aware and safe in this context:

Alligators can be very territorial and many are on the move looking for mates.

When water levels are low, this also puts alligators on the move.

Use extra caution in the morning or evening hours in shallow water, as alligators may think the splashing is an animal at the water’s edge.

Stay away from alligators you see in the wild and do not feed them.

Remember, it is against the law in Florida to feed or harass an alligator in the wild.

Report any alligator concerns by contacting FWC.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: