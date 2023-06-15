Bacon Beer Bash returns to Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Calling all beer connoisseurs, live music fanatics and bacon lovers: The Bacon Beer Bash is back in Brevard County on June 17.

Intracoastal Brewing Company, a microbrewery in Melbourne, is hosting the highly anticipated, eighth annual Bacon Beer Bash.

The event will feature live music, vendors and food trucks, but most importantly, guests will have the opportunity to try an array of bacon-flavored brews.

Bacon Beer Bash will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., with live music and food trucks throughout the day. Vendors like Paisley Vegan Kitchen and The Pop Parlour arrive at 2 p.m.

To learn more about the event or to view a list of vendors and bands attending, click here.

