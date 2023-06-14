Best things to do with dad this Father’s Day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Father’s Day is Sunday, June 18, a day to celebrate all things fatherly.

Here are a few ways you can commemorate dad right here in Central Florida:

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Father’s Day Grilling Dinner

Join Publix Aprons Cooking School for a fun-filled grilling opportunity that dad will love.

Event starts at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is free.

Click here for more information.

Address: Lake Miriam Square, 4730 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL 33813

Father’s Day Pub Crawl

Celebrate dad all weekend long at SeaWorld Orlando.

Purchase a nine-item sampling lanyard for $89.99 to use toward tasting a wide range of delights for dad.

Park admission not included.

Click here for more information.

Address: 7007 Sea World Drive, Orlando, FL 32821

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Father’s Day at Tapa Toro

A free beer for dad with a purchase of an entrée. Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Address: 8441 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

Father’s Day at Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

Celebrate dad with free admission for all dads and grandpas at Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens.

Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This offer must be accompanied by a paid admission and must be purchased at the gate.

Click here for more information.

Address: 3755 W Seminole Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771

Father’s Day foam party

Over at Balmoral Bar & Grill, this event is set to make a splash. A live DJ will perform and meal deals will be offered.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets will be available here at $35 for adults and $30 for children.

Address: 124 Kenny Boulevard, Haines City, FL 33844

Free Admission for Caregivers at the Orange County History Center

Celebrate all caregivers at the Orange County History Center.

The offer stands from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Father’s Day, when free admission will be offered to any caregiver accompanied by their loved one.

Click here for more information.

Address: 65 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL 32801

Father’s Day at Bricks & Brews

Have yourself some family-friendly brick building with Bricks & Brews at Swan Brewing.

The competition is set to run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and all bricks will be provided at a cost of $10 per person.

Click here for more information.

Address: 115 W Pine Street, Lakeland, FL 33815

Father’s Day Celebration at Boxi Park Lake Nona

Spend a day with dad fit with live music, BBQ and games the whole family can enjoy.

This event starts at 12:00 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Address: 6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL 32827

Father’s Day Adventure Race at Little Big Econ State Forest

Racers can expect a fun outing, with easy and challenging tracks to choose from, and a cookout to celebrate dad.

Event check-in starts at 7 a.m., and the race will start at 8 a.m.

An early “Per Racer Fee” is available for $80, with regular pricing set at $90.

Click here for more information.

Address: Jones East Trailhead — Snow Hill Road, Geneva, FL 32732

Father’s Day Improv Show at SAK Comedy Lab

Treat dad to a special improv comedy show at SAK.

While general admission is $22, a $25 purchase will includes dad’s admission and a custom picture/message inclusion on a Father’s Day presentation that will play after intermission.

Shows will be at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. (sold out), 3:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Address: 29 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801

The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays music of Grateful Dead at Tuffy’s Music Box

The Rock and Roll Playhouse, described as a family concert series hosted at historic music venues across the country, will take on classic Grateful Dead hits for people of all ages to enjoy.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and the show begins at 12 p.m.

General Admission Tickets will be $15.

Click here for more information.

Address: 200 Myrtle Ave, Sanford, FL 32771

