SeaWorld Orlando to host Father’s Day Pub Crawl

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando will be hosting a Father’s Day Pub Crawl at spots around the park for dad to indulge in delights this weekend.

This Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to park close, guests can enjoy a “perfectly curated foodie adventure,” according to SeaWorld.

With the purchase of a nine-item sampling lanyard for $89.99, you can unlock treats at designated food stands throughout the park. Parkgoers are advised to get ready for wide range of savory snacks, local brews and signature cocktails for all to enjoy.

Guests are also encouraged to stay the entirety of the park day to enjoy high-energy dancing at “Club SeaGlow” and a fireworks finale with the “Ignite” show to finish off their summer night.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The park implored guests take precautions and drink responsibly throughout the event, stating safety is a top priority. Those in need of assistance at the park should refer to Guest Services, according to SeaWorld.

For more information on this event, visit SeaWorld Orlando’s website.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: