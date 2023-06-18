76º

Ammonia leak causes evacuation of 30 people from Port Canaveral business, ship

No injuries or significant exposures, officials say

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Port Canaveral, Brevard County
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – The Brevard County Fire Rescue hazmat team responded to a business in Port Canaveral on Saturday afternoon due to an “odor investigation.”

According to a news release, fire officials responded to the business located at 9042 Herring Street and evacuated the building and a nearby cargo vessel as a precaution while they investigated the cause of the odor.

Cape Canaveral Fire Department officials later said the leak was anhydrous ammonia and that 30 people were evacuated for “only a few hours,” from the business and the ship.

According to the release, there were no injuries or significant exposures and the leak was “addressed.”

Fire officials said “leaks are not common and it is still under investigation to follow up on workplace safety.”

Get today's headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

