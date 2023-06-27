Amway Center to hold summer hiring events

ORLANDO, Fla. – A slew of hiring events are making their way to the Amway Center this summer.

On June 28, July 19 and Aug. 17, from 3-7 p.m. individuals can explore a variety of employment opportunities. Jobs to be offered range from guest services, security, food and beverage and cleaning industries.

The Amway Center will be partnering with organizations including Andy Frain Services, Levy Restaurants, Owens Realty Services and SP Plus for the hiring events, and all will be conducting same-day on-site interviews.

Complimentary parking will be available day-of in the Geico Garage located at 400 W. South Street. Guests can then enter the Amway Center through the pedestrian bridge on the 5th floor. From there, they will be required to undergo security screening.

Job seekers can also apply to similar positions at Camping World Stadium and Tinker Field.

All applicants will receive complimentary tickets to an upcoming event.

For more information, prospective candidates can visit the event’s website.

