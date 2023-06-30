AAA gears up for Independence Day ‘Tow to Go’ program

ORLANDO, Fla. – AAA will offer “Tow to Go,” its free transportation and tow service, this Independence Day weekend for the 25th year.

People who have become intoxicated and cannot safely or lawfully drive can call AAA for a free and confidential ride to a safe location within a 10-mile radius, with their vehicle (literally) in tow.

This program was created to keep impaired drivers off the roads, and over 25,000 people have taken advantage of the service so far, according to AAA.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

No AAA? No problem. This service is free to both members and non-members from 6 p.m. Friday, June 30, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.

People in need of a safe ride home can use this service by contacting AAA at (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

