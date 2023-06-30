Vigil to mark 1 year since Apopka firefighter’s fatal injury

APOPKA, Fla. – A vigil is scheduled for Friday in Apopka in honor of Austin Duran, a firefighter who died last year after being injured on the job.

Duran was hurt on June 30, 2022 while trying to move a sand trailer to another station. After several surgeries, Duran ultimately succumbed to his injuries a few weeks later.

Now, the community is planning a vigil in Duran’s honor to mark the day he was first injured, according to the Apopka Professional Firefighters Association.

The gathering, which will be held at 176 E. 5th St. at 7:30 p.m., is expected to include a candle-lighting ceremony and a brief speech by organizers before flowers are placed on his memorial, APFA officials said.

Duran was previously named the 2022 Firefighter of the Year.

An audit was also released following Duran’s death that pointed to major concerns about the fire department, such as its culture and training practices.

