Central Florida man wanted on multiple warrants including including sexual battery of a minor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Crimeline announced they are offering an award for information about a man wanted on multiple warrants, including sexual battery of a minor.

Law enforcement are looking for Michael Addison who they say also goes by Mike Love.

Addison is known to frequent Parramore, Jackson Street, Long Street and Rio Grande in the Orlando area, according to a news release. He also has connections in Lake County, according to the release.

Help locate Michael Addison, he is currently want for multiple warrants including Sexual Battery of a Minor. Give an anonymous tip at https://t.co/kNfWvtSKu8 pic.twitter.com/ujcnVMNtCD — Crimeline (@CrimelineFL) July 1, 2023

Law enforcement warned that he is considered armed and dangerous.

[TRENDING: ‘Calling me names:’ What body camera video tells us about suspect in Ocala mother’s shooting death | More than 200 new laws go into effect in Florida this weekend: What you need to know | Become a News 6 Insider]

If you have any information about Addison’s location, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 by calling Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: