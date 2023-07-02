81º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Central Florida man wanted on multiple warrants including including sexual battery of a minor

Reward offered for information on Michael Addison

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Lake County, Wanted, Crime, Crimeline, Orlando, Orange County
Michael Addison (Crimeline)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Crimeline announced they are offering an award for information about a man wanted on multiple warrants, including sexual battery of a minor.

Law enforcement are looking for Michael Addison who they say also goes by Mike Love.

Addison is known to frequent Parramore, Jackson Street, Long Street and Rio Grande in the Orlando area, according to a news release. He also has connections in Lake County, according to the release.

Law enforcement warned that he is considered armed and dangerous.

[TRENDING: ‘Calling me names:’ What body camera video tells us about suspect in Ocala mother’s shooting death | More than 200 new laws go into effect in Florida this weekend: What you need to know | Become a News 6 Insider]

If you have any information about Addison’s location, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 by calling Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email