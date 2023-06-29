Ohio man accused of putting police officer in chokehold at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested Tuesday at Orlando International Airport following a physical altercation involving him, airline employees and law enforcement, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance at MCO’s Spirit Airlines ticket counter around 9:30 p.m., an arrest affidavit describes.

Upon arrival to the scene, police were met with a large crowd that they said was becoming aggressive. One Spirit employee reported that a man later identified as Edward Hariston, 41, had assaulted him, police said.

An officer approached Hariston, who was allegedly leaning over the ticket counter and arguing with another staff member as he reached across the counter to grab a keyboard and start mashing buttons.

The officer attempted to intervene, the affidavit states. After the officer grabbed one of Hariston’s hands to remove it from behind the counter, Hariston reportedly grabbed the officer’s arm. The officer pushed Hariston’s chest to make space, yet the Ohio man managed to grab the officer’s free arm, push them backwards, knock them down and place them in a chokehold, according to the affidavit.

The reporting officer described their vision going spotty, saying they almost lost consciousness and couldn’t break free until other officers arrived to assist.

Hariston later told the officer that he “could have killed (them),” and that he “let (them) live,” according to the affidavit.

Hariston faces charges of attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. He’s being held on no bond amount in Orange County pursuant to the attempted murder charge.

