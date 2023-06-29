Man accused of groping woman arrested in string of attacks in Eustis

Jephson Seguin faces multiple charges relating to at least three attacks on women since April, Eustis Police Captain Jon Fanhing said on Thursday.

EUSTIS, Fla. – A man accused of groping a woman Tuesday was arrested in a string of attacks in Eustis, police said.

Jephson Seguin faces multiple charges relating to at least three attacks on women since April, Eustis Police Captain Jon Fanhing said in a news briefing on Thursday.

“It’s almost like he was stalking ladies, and you know, picking them out and then attacking them,” Fanhing said. “He goes out and he kind of scouts areas as part of his stalking behavior.”

This comes after police said they responded to a call of a woman who was attacked along Morningview Drive in Eustis on Tuesday. According to investigators, a man ran up behind the woman while she was walking, groped her and then threw her on the ground.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Officers said they then spotted Seguin in a pickup truck hiding behind the dash. When police ordered him out of the pickup truck, and backup officers arrived, the man hit the gas. The pickup truck drove toward a backup officer, who then opened fire, according to investigators.

Fanhing said Seguin sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder, though it is not confirmed whether or not it was from the officer firing at him.

Body camera video shows the officer stepping out of his vehicle as the truck sped toward him.

“I’m good, he almost hit me,” the officer said in the video.

The police captain said Seguin was also the same suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman while jogging at Country Club Road and Club Hills Drive in April and attacking another on May 1.

“The fact that he was out this time (on Tuesday) a lot further away than where he historically conducted these other attacks, it’s probably why we caught him because he had used the vehicle this time,” Fanhing said.

He added that officers were able to obtain video of the attacks and in areas outside where the attacks occurred, which led them to piece it all together. Police said they are still looking for the vehicle Seguin sped away in.

Seguin faces charges for lewd and lascivious molestation, stalking, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and reckless driving.

Police are requesting he be held on no bond.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: