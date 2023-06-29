How hot will it go? Temperatures continue to climb into the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s summer in Florida, but the above-normal heat and humidity will expand through the weekend. For the last few days, the heat index, when you combine the actual air temperature and humidity, have been in the 100-105 range.

For the rest of Thursday, it will be mainly dry and steamy across Central Florida. Friday will start very warm with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Rain chances Friday will be at 20%.

Over the weekend, the heat index will surge into the 105-115 range.

Heat index

Storm chances gradually go up to 30% on Sunday and 40% on Monday. Storm chances hold at 40% for Fourth of July on Tuesday.

High temperatures remain in the mid-90s with the heat index staying in the triple digits.

Tropics update:

The tropics for the most part are quiet. A small area of interest near Bermuda has been highlighted by the National Hurricane Center. Development chances are only at 10% over the next seven days.

Regardless, this will not be a player for Florida or U.S.

