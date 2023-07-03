95º

CHOOSE YOUR VIEW: ClickOrlando.com livestreams Fireworks at the Fountain

News 6 will stream as many as 14 views on July 4

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 has once again teamed up with the city of Orlando for the 4th of July spectacular -- Fireworks at the Fountain.

The 46th annual Fireworks at the Fountain, which takes place Tuesday, July 4, at Lake Eola Park. The event will celebrate the nation’s independence from 4-10 p.m.

There will be “live entertainment, family friendly fun, and food and beverages available for purchase from a variety of vendors,” according to the city’s website. News 6 will also hold a scavenger hunt, with a chance to win cool prizes!

Fireworks kick off at 9:10 p.m., with the finale set to a live musical performance by the Orlando Concert Band.

You can also watch Fireworks at the Fountain on ClickOrlando.com and our News 6 App, with as many as 14 livestreams to watch starting at 3 p.m.

Parking

Parking is available in downtown surface lots and garages. Click here for an interactive map of options.

Downtown residents and those parking in a location other than the Library Garage on Central Boulevard are encouraged to use the free downtown LYMMO circulator. Click here to view the LYMMO map.

Allowed

  • Coolers (no outside alcohol permitted)
  • Umbrellas (do not stake anything into the park grass)
  • Chairs and picnic blankets/beach towels
  • Leashed, well-behaved pets

Not Allowed

  • You may not stake anything into the ground (umbrellas, tents, etc.)
  • No outside alcohol (outside food and non-alcoholic beverages OK)
  • No personal fireworks
  • No unauthorized vending or soliciting
  • Weapons of any kind are not permitted
  • Click here for Park rules and other prohibited items

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

