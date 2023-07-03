CHOOSE YOUR VIEW: ClickOrlando.com livestreams Fireworks at the Fountain

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 has once again teamed up with the city of Orlando for the 4th of July spectacular -- Fireworks at the Fountain.

The 46th annual Fireworks at the Fountain, which takes place Tuesday, July 4, at Lake Eola Park. The event will celebrate the nation’s independence from 4-10 p.m.

There will be “live entertainment, family friendly fun, and food and beverages available for purchase from a variety of vendors,” according to the city’s website. News 6 will also hold a scavenger hunt, with a chance to win cool prizes!

Fireworks kick off at 9:10 p.m., with the finale set to a live musical performance by the Orlando Concert Band.

You can also watch Fireworks at the Fountain on ClickOrlando.com and our News 6 App, with as many as 14 livestreams to watch starting at 3 p.m.

Parking

Parking is available in downtown surface lots and garages. Click here for an interactive map of options.

Downtown residents and those parking in a location other than the Library Garage on Central Boulevard are encouraged to use the free downtown LYMMO circulator. Click here to view the LYMMO map.

Allowed

Coolers (no outside alcohol permitted)

Umbrellas (do not stake anything into the park grass)

Chairs and picnic blankets/beach towels

Leashed, well-behaved pets

Not Allowed

You may not stake anything into the ground (umbrellas, tents, etc.)

No outside alcohol (outside food and non-alcoholic beverages OK)

No personal fireworks

No unauthorized vending or soliciting

Weapons of any kind are not permitted

Click here for Park rules and other prohibited items

