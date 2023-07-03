90º

LIVE

Local News

WATCH: Former Melbourne Village police officer’s mailbox destroyed by explosion

Kip Scarlett is seeking an arrest after subject seen lighting fuse, fleeing mailbox

James Sparvero, Reporter

Tags: Melbourne, Brevard County, Strange Florida
Kip Scarlett used to investigate arsons. Now, the former Melbourne Village police officer said he’s a victim of one after someone blew up his mailbox.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Kip Scarlett used to investigate arsons. Now, the former Melbourne Village police officer said he’s a victim of one after someone blew up his mailbox.

“The guy lit something, put it in the mailbox,” Scarlett said. “He stood there waiting for it to go off and it made this gigantic, freaking explosion. It was absolutely huge.”

Scarlett’s garage camera recorded someone lighting the fuse and running away around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday.

Scarlett said he was inside his house with his goldendoodle, and due to the holiday weekend, thought what they heard was just another firework.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“When we got in the house, a real big one went off,” he said. “I looked over at her and she didn’t respond. She didn’t get scared, so I didn’t get scared. I didn’t go out and look.”

At least he didn’t look until Sunday morning, when Scarlett said what was left of his mailbox was still smoldering.

“I could smell it when I came out the next morning,” he said.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating.

Scarlett said he thinks he knows who did it and believes he may have been targeted because he worked in law enforcement.

Scarlett said he has no history with this person, though.

“I want everybody to see it,” he said of the destruction. “See what this guy’s capable of. An angry, vindictive person.”

Scarlett said he talked with deputies and postal service police, but USPS told him its leaving the investigation to the sheriff’s office.

We’ll update you if an arrest is made.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

James joined News 6 in March 2016 as the Brevard County Reporter. His arrival was the realization of a three-year effort to return to the state where his career began. James is from Pittsburgh, PA and graduated from Penn State in 2009 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

email

facebook

twitter