Sanford residents can now file police reports online with new portal

SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford Police Department is using a new online portal that residents can use to submit crime reports.

Residents will be able to submit a report and print a copy for free. The types of crimes that can be reported through this system include: theft, criminal mischief, financial crimes, harassing phone calls, house watch requests, identity theft, missing/ lost property and traffic complaints.

The incidents reported must not be emergencies. If there are any known suspects, you can’t file the report using the online system.

This new system is designed to help the Sanford Police Department serve the community as well as make the process easier for those reporting crimes.

Those who are looking to report a crime can access it through the City of Sanford’s website.

