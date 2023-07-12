$5K reward offered as Sanford police search for suspected shooter

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police are looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting over the weekend.

On Wednesday, police said they were searching for Marquis Antwan Goodwine, 18.

The police department said that Lovell Brown,18, had been walking with two family members to a nearby gas station on Sunday; however, the trio met another group of people on the way, and a fight ensued.

According to investigators, the fight ended with Goodwine shooting Brown.

“One young man’s life is lost, and another has destroyed his future,” Deputy Chief Trekelle Perkins said. “We, as a community, need to continue to address young adults and even teenagers who think gun violence is the way to solve their problems. The effects of these choices are permanent and devastating.”

Anyone with information on Goodwine’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or by clicking here. Tips made to Crimeline are anonymous, and a reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information that helps police to solve this case.

